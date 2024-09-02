UK Suspends Around 30 Arms Export Licences To Israel

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



LONDON, England – The government has taken the decision that the UK will suspend arms export licences to Israel for use in military operations in Gaza, following a review of Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law.

“The UK's robust export licensing criteria states that the government will not issue export licences if the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of International Humanitarian Law,” said Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office,(FCDO).“The suspension will not change the UK's steadfast support for Israel's security, and the decision will be kept under review.”

On day one in office, the foreign-secretary commissioned a thorough review into Israel's compliance with International Humanitarian Law, and has travelled to Israel twice since being appointed to the role to understand the situation on the ground.

These assessments have led to serious concerns about aspects of Israel's compliance, and the government has concluded there is a clear risk that items exported to Israel under these 30 licences might be used in serious violations of IHL and is therefore suspending certain exports immediately from today.

It comes after repeated calls by UK ministers for Israel to do more to ensure lifesaving food and medical supplies reach civilians in Gaza, and for improved treatment and access to detainees.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, said:

“Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government's legal duty to review export licences. It is with regret that I inform the House today, the assessment I have received finds that for certain UK arms exports to Israel there exists a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law. Therefore today we are announcing the suspension of around 30 export licences to Israel as required under the Export Controls frameworks. The UK continues to support Israel's right to self-defence in accordance with international law.”

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, said:

“Our world-renowned defence industry operates under one of the most robust export licence regimes in the world, and we have a duty to uphold both our domestic and international legal obligations. That is why after assessing the latest available advice, I have taken the difficult decision to suspend certain arms licences for exports from the UK to Israel. By suspending these licences, I am fulfilling our commitment to avoiding the risk that UK exports could be used in IHL violations in the Gaza conflict. There will remain however an important commitment to maintaining the F-35 programme which is integral to international security.”

The suspension will apply to around 30 items used in the current conflict in Gaza which go to the IDF, from a total of 350 licences to Israel. The list of suspended items includes important components which go into military aircraft, including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones as well as items which facilitate ground targeting, that would be used in Gaza.

“There are a number of export licences which we have assessed are not for military use in the current conflict in Gaza and therefore do not require suspension. These include items that are not being used by the IDF in the current conflict (such as trainer aircraft or other naval equipment), and other, non-military items. Export licences cover a range of products including things such as food-testing chemicals, telecoms and data equipment.

“UK components for the multi-national F-35 joint strike fighter programme will be excluded from this decision, except where going directly to Israel. Any suspension of those pooled parts is not possible without having a significant effect on the global F35 fleet with serious implications for international peace and security,” FCDO and the Department for Business and Trade, continued.

“Today the foreign-secretary has also announced sanctions against three individuals within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force and an IRGC unit for threatening the stability of the Middle East,” adding,”these targets seek to destabilise the region by sponsoring and providing weapons to Iranian proxy groups and partners across the region such as Lebanese-Hizbollah.”

