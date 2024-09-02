World Skyscraper Day 2024: 7 of World's TALLEST skyscrapers; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Skyscraper Day, observed on September 3rd, celebrates the achievements of architectural marvels that define modern cityscapes. From the towering Burj Khalifa to the iconic One World Trade Center, these structures symbolize human innovation, engineering excellence, and the quest to reach new heights

Height: 828 meters (2,717 feet). The Burj Khalifa has been the tallest building in the world since 2010

Height: 678.9 meters (2,227 feet). Merdeka 118, completed in 2022, is the tallest building in Southeast Asia

Height: 632 meters (2,073 feet). Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in China, has a distinctive twisted shape

Height: 601 meters (1,971 feet). This building complex features a clock tower and is located near the Grand Mosque

Height: 599 meters (1,965 feet). Located in one of China's fastest-growing cities

Height: 555.7 meters (1,823 feet). This skyscraper is the tallest in South Korea, with a sleek design

Height: 541.3 meters (1,776 feet). The tallest building in Western Hemisphere, One World Trade Center is a symbol of resilience and renewal, with office spaces, observation decks