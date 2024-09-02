عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gauri Khan To Mana Shetty: 7 Celeb Wives Leading Million Dollar Firms

Gauri Khan To Mana Shetty: 7 Celeb Wives Leading Million Dollar Firms


9/2/2024 8:22:35 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore Bollywood's dynamic celebrity wives who have emerged as successful entrepreneurs, managing thriving companies and making impactful contributions in various fields.

MENAFN02092024007385015968ID1108628464


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search