Suicide Attack Killed Six, Injured 13 In Kabul

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Sept 3 (NNN-ANA) – Six people were killed while 13 others were injured, in a attack yesterday afternoon, in a south-western area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Kabul spokesperson, Khalid Zadran, said.

According to Zadran, a person carrying an improvised explosive device on his body, detonated it in the Qala-e-Bakhtyar area, the 6th district of Kabul City. The six people who died, excluding the suicide attacker, were all civilians.

The were transferred to a hospital, and further investigations are ongoing.– NNN-ANA