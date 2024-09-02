Suicide Attack Killed Six, Injured 13 In Kabul
KABUL, Sept 3 (NNN-ANA) – Six people were killed while 13 others were injured, in a suicide attack yesterday afternoon, in a south-western area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Kabul Police spokesperson, Khalid Zadran, said.
According to Zadran, a person carrying an improvised explosive device on his body, detonated it in the Qala-e-Bakhtyar area, the 6th district of Kabul City. The six people who died, excluding the suicide attacker, were all civilians.
The injured were transferred to a hospital, and further investigations are ongoing.– NNN-ANA
