China Conducts Naval Exercises With Singapore
By Alimat Aliyeva
China is conducting joint naval exercises with Singapore, which
started the day before and will last until Thursday,
The opening ceremony of the exercises took place yesterday in
the Zhanjiang City District in the Chinese province of Guangdong.
They are attended by the Type 054 frigate and the Type 082-II
minesweeper of the Chinese Navy, as well as the Singapore ship RSS
Stalwart from the "stealth" series of frigates of the "Formidable"
type.
This is the third of a series of similar events after they began
in 2015. The previous time they took place in the Singapore area in
May 2023, SCMP recalls.
The defense ministries of the two countries previously stated
that the current exercises will include joint strikes on surface
targets, resupply at sea, search and rescue operations, helicopter
landing on deck, artillery firing and maneuvering in the coastal
zone.
The publication notes that the maneuvers are taking place
against the background of growing tensions between China and the
Philippines in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. So, last
Saturday, August 31, the coast guard of China and the Philippines
again entered into conflict at Xianbin Reef (English name - Sabine
Shoal) - for the third time in August, the parties accuse each
other of deliberate attempts to ram.
