Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 2, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the landslide victory of the New Azerbaijan Party in the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan.

The President of Türkiye underscored the significance of these elections as the first parliamentary held across Azerbaijan's entire territory following the full restoration of the country's sovereignty. Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that the elections were conducted in a free, open, and democratic environment, reflecting the will of the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish President for the congratulations.

During their conversation, the Presidents stressed the importance of interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the regular reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations. They also noted the extensive participation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's interparliamentary friendship group as observers in these elections held in Azerbaijan.

They exchanged views on the prospects for brotherhood and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.