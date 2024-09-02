Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
On September 2, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic
of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that Recep Tayyip Erdogan
extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the
landslide victory of the New Azerbaijan Party in the parliamentary
elections held in Azerbaijan.
The President of Türkiye underscored the significance of these
elections as the first parliamentary elections held across
Azerbaijan's entire territory following the full restoration of the
country's sovereignty. Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that the
elections were conducted in a free, open, and democratic
environment, reflecting the will of the Azerbaijani people.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish President for the
congratulations.
During their conversation, the Presidents stressed the
importance of interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and
Türkiye, as well as the regular reciprocal visits of parliamentary
delegations. They also noted the extensive participation of the
Turkish Grand National Assembly's interparliamentary friendship
group as observers in these elections held in Azerbaijan.
They exchanged views on the prospects for brotherhood and
strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
