Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Attends IIT-Delhi Inauguration, Tours Campus

The of Abu Dhabi attended the inauguration of IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi Monday, the first international campus of the Indian Institute of (IIT-Delhi), India's leading STEM education and research institution.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the launch of strategic partnerships between IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi, its home campus IIT-Delhi, and prestigious higher education institutions based in the emirate, including Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Zayed University.

During the visit, the leader toured the campus and reviewed the academic programmes and facilities offered by the institute.

The India-based institute will collaborate with Khalifa University on research and academic programmes, sharing of research facilities and lab spaces, and mobility of student and faculty exchanges.

It's partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will facilitate participation in joint research projects, student exchange at the postgraduate level, and organisation of seminars and scientific meetings.

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will participate in joint research via the allocation of seed project grants by both institutions, collaborate in joint teaching and short training programmes, and host internship programmes.

The partnership with Zayed University will host exchange programmes for faculty and students, collaboration on education and research, co-supervise graduation research, and hosting of academic events, including joint conferences, research seminars, student, competitions and workshops.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted the institution's role in realising the leadership's vision of fostering a diverse and inclusive global hub for education and knowledge development, supporting Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to tackle climate change and produce future sustainability leaders.

The agreement to establish the institute's Abu Dhabi campus was witnessed by UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in July 2023.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Paris Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Sara Musallam, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Rima Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority in Abu Dhabi and Member of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University; Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi; and Professor Shantanu Roy, Executive Director of the Indian Institute Delhi Abu Dhabi.

