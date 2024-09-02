Hand Sanitizer Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.11 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hand Sanitizer Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hand sanitizer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.04 billion in 2023 to $4.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to infectious outbreaks, healthcare settings, food industry, and public awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hand sanitizer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing health concerns, consumer hygiene practices, travel and hospitality, green and sustainable products.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Hand Sanitizer Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Hand Sanitizer Market

The increasing number of government programs and initiatives regarding personal hygiene is expected to propel the growth of the hand sanitizer market. Government initiative refers to a specific action, program, or project undertaken by a government or its agencies to address a particular issue, achieve a specific goal, or promote a certain policy or agenda. Government initiatives raise public awareness, introduce regulations, and provide support through subsidies and procurement. During health crises, emergency responses and widespread distribution further increase demand.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hand sanitizer market include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

Major companies operating in hand sanitizers are developing eco-friendly sanitizers to gain a competitive edge in the market. Eco-friendly sanitizers are disinfectant products formulated with environmentally sustainable and non-toxic ingredients.

Segments:

1) By Type: Quarternary Ammonium Compounds Based, Alcohol Based, Tridosan Based, Other Types

2) By Product: Gel, Foam, Liquid, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Pharmacy Store, Departmental Store, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Hospitals, Restaurants, Schools, Household Purpose, Other End Users

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Service Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hand sanitizers market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global hand sanitizers market. The regions covered in the hand sanitizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Hand Sanitizer Market Definition

Hand sanitizers refer to substances or liquids used for cleaning objects to get rid of harmful microorganisms, including bacteria. These are products that combine disinfectant and detergent and are used to remove dirt, reduce, or kill bacteria, and dissolve grease from the surface by at least 99.9%.

Hand Sanitizer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hand Sanitizer Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hand sanitizer market size, hand sanitizer market driversand trends, hand sanitizer market major players, hand sanitizer competitors' revenues, hand sanitizer market positioning, and hand sanitizer market growth across geographies. The hand sanitizer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2024



Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2024



Hand Wash Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.