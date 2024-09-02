Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cancer Diagnostics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cancer diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.38 billion in 2023 to $23.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cancer incidence, cancer screening programs, personalized medicine, and public awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cancer diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $37.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, regulatory support, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, early detection and intervention.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cancer Diagnostics Market

The increasing incidences of lung cancer are expected to propel the growth of the cancer diagnostics device market going forward. Lung cancer refers to a type of cancer that originates in the tissues of the lungs, and abnormal cells within the lungs start growing uncontrollably, forming tumours and potentially spreading to other parts of the body. Cancer diagnostic devices are used in the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of lung cancer to help healthcare professionals identify its presence, determine its type and stage, and guide treatment decisions.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cancer diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hologic, GE Healthcare Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Major companies operating in the cancer diagnostic device market are focusing on developing technology with artificial intelligence (AI), such as QAi Prostate, to gain a competitive edge in the market. QAi Prostate is used as a cancer diagnostic device for prostate cancer diagnosis.

Segments:

1) By Products: Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics

2) By Method: Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging

3) By Application: Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cancer diagnostics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global cancer diagnostics market. The regions covered in the cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition

Cancer diagnostic devices refer to medical equipment used to detect and diagnose the stage and cause of the condition by identifying the oncogenic proteins, and certain enzymes released by the tumor cells in patients.

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cancer diagnostics market size, cancer diagnostics market drivers and trends, cancer diagnostics market major players, cancer diagnostics competitors' revenues, cancer diagnostics market positioning, and cancer diagnostics market growth across geographies. The cancer diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cancer biologics Global Market Report 2024



Cancer Biomarker Global Market Report 2024



Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.