Egyptian, Sudanese Fms Discussed Crisis In Sudan

CAIRO, Sept 10 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, met with his Sudanese counterpart, Hussein Awad, here yesterday, to discuss efforts to resolve the crisis in Sudan.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's commitment to Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He also emphasised Egypt's efforts to support Sudanese citizens residing in Egypt, ensuring their safety, until they can return home, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

For his part, Awad thanked Egypt for its role in seeking a to the Sudan conflict.

Since Apr 15, last year, Sudan has been mired in a conflict between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, leading to at least 16,650 deaths. The latest UN data estimates that, around 10.7 million people are displaced within Sudan, with approximately 2.2 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

According to official Egyptian figures released in March, about 500,000 Sudanese had fled to Egypt since the beginning of the conflict.


