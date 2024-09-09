India, UAE Signed Pacts On Nuclear Energy, Gas, Oil

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (NNN-PTI) – India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), signed five agreements in various areas, including nuclear energy, and petroleum, yesterday, during the ongoing two-day official visit of of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said an official statement by India's of External Affairs.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) include, a pact on the Barakah Nuclear Power Operations and Maintenance, between the Emirates Nuclear Company and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

Besides, an agreement for a long-term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply, between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, was also signed.

Both sides also signed an MoU between the ADNOC and the India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited.

The MoUs were inked, following bilateral talks between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the visiting Crown Prince.– NNN-PTI

