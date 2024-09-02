GIB Saudi Arabia Announces Silver Sponsorship of 24 Fintech 2024 in Riyadh

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Al Khobar– 2 September 2024: Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia today announced its Silver Sponsorship of 24 Fintech 2024, Saudi Arabia's flagship fintech event, set to take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from 3rd to 5th September 2024.

Commenting on the partnership, Khaled Abbas, CEO of GIB Saudi Arabia, said, “As a leader in digital banking, GIB’s sponsorship of 24 Fintech underscores our belief in the power of technology to revolutionise financial services, a key growth sector in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. At the heart of GIB’s customer centric approach has been the adoption of state-of-the-art digital solutions that empower the Bank and our clients across both our meem digital retail banking platform and GIB’s market-leading global transaction banking solutions. We will continue to place digital innovation at the core of our strategy, along with our focus on sustainability, with the aim of enabling more efficient, secure, and personalised services to help our clients thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

24 Fintech 2024 will feature a series of specialised stages including the Executive Summit, 24° Trends, Futures Forum, and Fintech Fusion, each focusing on the latest trends and innovations in the fintech industry. Key topics include AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, and the evolution of open banking, among others.





