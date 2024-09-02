Rouge Agtech Accelerator Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Real-World Testing Platform For Agtech Startups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Agtech Accelerator offers startups a unique opportunity to test and showcase innovations on real farmland in Thailand, providing data and access to investors.

Rouge Agtech Accelerator , a pioneering force in agricultural technology, has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative that allows Agtech startups the unique opportunity to test and showcase their solutions in a real-world rice farmland.This groundbreaking not only provides startups with access to invaluable data on Asian and climate but also opens doors to global investors and business growth opportunities.As the Agtech industry continues to expand rapidly, many startups face the challenge of testing their innovations in real-world conditions, a critical step for refining and validating their products. The Rouge Agtech Accelerator addresses this need by offering a comprehensive platform that includes:Real-world testing on 86,000 square metres of rice farmland.Invaluable Asian crop and climate data.Connections to international corporations and investors.The platform's development draws on world-class operational practices from Thailand, the world's leading rice exporter, ensuring that startups not only test their innovations but also refine them to meet global standards. This integration of local expertise with cutting-edge technology positions the Rouge Agtech Accelerator as a leader in the industry.Five Unique Benefits of Partnering with Rouge Ventures :Startups working with Rouge Ventures gain access to five distinct advantages that set the program apart from other accelerators:1.Real farmland testingUnlike traditional Agtech Accelerators, Rouge Ventures offers startups the chance to test their solutions on real farmland instead of virtual simulations. Local rice farmers actively cultivate these plots, providing an authentic environment for piloting products. This approach leads to more reliable data and insights, ultimately resulting in stronger, more market-ready innovations.2.Structured Asian farming dataStartups benefit from access to structured data on rice farming in Asia, gathered from real-world practices. This data helps refine solutions, making them more appealing to investors and clients, while also driving growth through improved operational efficiency.3.Investor exposureRouge Ventures' position as a venture capital firm allows it to connect startups with a network of potential investors. By showcasing solutions in a real-world context, startups give investors a firsthand look at their practicality, impact, and potential, greatly increasing the chances of securing funding.4.Business deals & partnershipsIn addition to investor connections, Rouge Ventures facilitates introductions to corporate clients who can observe the Agtech solutions in action. This exposure often leads to new business deals and collaborations, as companies can better assess the suitability of these innovations for their needs.5.Increased outreachRouge Ventures leverages its own platform and extensive network of collaborations to actively promote the startups in its program. By utilising these channels, startups gain increased visibility among media, government organisations, and potential business partners. This strategic promotion helps elevate brand recognition and amplifies the reach of the startups' innovations, giving them a competitive edge in the market.The Rouge Agtech Accelerator represents a significant step forward for the Agtech industry, providing startups with the resources, data, and connections they need to succeed. By offering real-world testing in a critical agricultural region, Rouge Ventures is helping to shape the future of farming technology, fostering innovations that will drive sustainable agriculture forward.If you are an Agtech startup that...- needs a real farming environment to test your innovations- is on the lookout for business and funding opportunitiesFollow these 2 simple steps and you are on your way!Visit for more information about the Rouge Ventures' exclusive Agtech AcceleratorSend an email to ... to indicate your interest!

Agtech Accelerator

Rouge International

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.