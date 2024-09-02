Morning Missile Attack: Kuleba Calls On West To Lift Restrictions On Strikes Deep Into Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following an early morning air attack on Ukraine, of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on Western countries to lift restrictions on strikes deep into Russia and on Asian partners to consider increasing military assistance to Ukraine.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote this on social network X, Ukrinform reports.

The minister noted that Russia launched a barrage of 35 missiles and 23 drones into Ukraine in the early hours of Monday, while people were sleeping. Some of the ballistic missiles fired at Ukrainian civilians were KN-23 from North Korea.

“The regimes in Pyongyang and Moscow have no restrictions on long-range strikes against any place in Ukraine. However, in defending itself against these two barbaric war machines, Ukraine is forced to fight with hands tied behind its back. Isn't this absurd? It is past time for Ukraine's partners to abandon baseless fears and lift restrictions on the country's legitimate right to self-defense under the UN Charter, which includes the right to strike any legitimate military targets on Russian territory,” he stated.

Furthermore, Kuleba noted that Russia's use of North Korean munitions in its war against Ukraine not only violates international law and endangers Ukrainian lives, but it also has the potential to significantly deteriorate the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, in the Asia-Pacific, and around the world.

“The growing military cooperation between Putin and Kim poses a serious security threat to both Europe and Asia. We urge our Asian partners to consider increasing military aid to Ukraine. The stronger Ukraine is, and the less successful the Russian and North Korean dictators are, the more stable and secure Europe and Asia will be,” the minister stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, in the early hours of September 2, the air defense forces intercepted and destroyed more than 10 cruise missiles and about 10 ballistic missiles, as well as an attack drone in the sky above the capital.