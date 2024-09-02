China's Electronic War Plane Made To Dominate South China Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's Y-9LG electronic warfare (EW) is the latest weapon in its escalating bid to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum and challenge US military superiority in the Indo-Pacific.

Last month, The War Zone reported that China's latest EW platform, the Y-9LG, has been showcased in military drills with Thailand, providing a rare, detailed look at this advanced aircraft.

The War Zone mentions that the Y-9LG, part of the versatile Shaanxi Y-8/Y-9 series, participated in the Falcon Strike 2024 exercises at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Base.

The source notes that this platform, which entered service with the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in early 2023, is equipped with a“balance beam” radar antenna for long-range jamming and electronic intelligence (ELINT) capabilities.

It says the Y-9LG's mission includes disrupting enemy communications, radar, and navigation systems, and it can also gather intelligence on various threat emitters.

The War Zone mentions that the aircraft operates from a standoff position, similar to the US Air Force's EC-37B Compass Call. It says the Y-9LG is part of China's broader strategy to enhance its EW capabilities.

The report says the development reflects a significant investment in airborne standoff intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems.

The War Zone notes that the platform's deployment in joint exercises underscores its role in potential conflict scenarios, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where the PLAAF aims to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum.

It mentions that the Y-9LG's appearance in these drills highlights China's ongoing modernization efforts and its focus on developing robust EW capabilities to support its tactical and strategic objectives.

China has made significant progress in EW, as demonstrated by its use of the Y-9LG aircraft in military exercises and a critical engagement in the South China Sea, where it has challenged the US's longstanding dominance.