Lower Prostate Cancer Risk With These Essential Foods

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prostate cancer is a that affects men, and the risk of developing it increases with age. Heredity and a high-fat diet are among other risk factors. There is evidence that certain diets may help reduce the risk of prostate cancer. A plant-based diet, a low-fat diet, and the consumption of lean proteins are crucial in reducing the risk of prostate cancer. Here are some foods to include in your diet to reduce your risk of prostate cancer...

Fatty fish is a powerhouse of omega-3 fatty acids, known to improve prostate health. They are also an excellent source of lean protein. Include tuna, salmon, and mackerel in your diet.







Vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli are broken down into compounds called isothiocyanates. These have anti-inflammatory properties that prevent cell damage and cancer.



Legumes and soybeans contain active plant compounds called phytoestrogens, which have been shown to reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Legumes such as peas, lentils, and beans are excellent sources of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is associated with reducing the risk of many chronic diseases.

Tomatoes also have a good effect in reducing the risk of prostate cancer. Tomatoes contain a powerful antioxidant called lycopene. This is what gives tomatoes their red color. Lycopene has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. It has also been linked to reducing the risk of several types of cancer, including prostate cancer.



Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of zinc. Optimal levels of zinc are essential for improving the health of the prostate gland and male fertility. It is important to include pumpkin seeds in the diet.



