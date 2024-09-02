Cooperation Of Qgalery And RAK Art Foundation Supports Cultural Development Between Azerbaijan And Bahrain Through Modern Art

The QGalery in Baku has launched an exhibition featuring works
from the Foundation Cancer collection, curated by renowned Bahraini
artist and collector, founder of the Bahrain-based RAK Art
Foundation Rashid Al Khalifa, Azernews
reports.
The event saw the participation of notable artists, diplomats,
members of the creative community, and youth, as well as esteemed
guests from Bahrain.
This exhibition showcases around fifty pieces from twenty
Bahraini artists spanning various generations and artistic styles,
as well as several individual artworks from Bahraini creators.
During the opening, a partnership between QGalery and the RAK Art
Foundation was announced.
In his speech, Rashid Al Khalifa emphasised the significance of
this initiative in Azerbaijan, aiming to foster cultural ties
through collaboration with QGalery.
"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan, and I am genuinely
grateful for the warm hospitality here, the opportunity to explore
your beautiful capital, and to forge new friendships. I am excited
to present the extraordinary talents of Bahraini artists to QGalery
and art enthusiasts in Azerbaijan. This partnership is just the
beginning of many successful cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan
and Bahrain, facilitating mutual understanding through the
universal language of art," he said
Co-founder of QGalery, Honoured Artist Emin Mammadov, stressed
the importance of the collaboration with Rashid Al Khalifa and the
RAK Art Foundation for advancing cultural relations between the two
nations.
"We are thrilled to showcase some of the finest examples of
Bahraini art in Azerbaijan and look forward to continued fruitful
collaborations. Engaging with the rich diversity of contemporary
Bahraini art allows lovers and collectors to appreciate the beauty
and depth of this country's cultural traditions, ultimately
supporting intercultural exchange and enhancing international
partnerships through art," he stated.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist
Farhad Khalilov, along with the Rector of the Azerbaijan State
Academy of Arts, Natig Aliyev, and others expressed high regard for
Bahraini artists' work and highlighted the importance of
strengthening intercultural ties.
The RAK Art Foundation, a non-profit organisation, empowers
artists worldwide and fosters international partnerships through
various exhibitions, events, and collaborative initiatives. The
Foundation aims to engage communities, educate the public, and
provide a platform for critical discourse and social dialogue.
QGallery, founded in 1999 by the esteemed Azerbaijani artist and
professor Salhab Mammadov, exclusively features the finest
contemporary Azerbaijani art. The gallery is a dynamic center for
exhibitions, collections, and commercial activities, actively
participating in international art fairs and competitions to
promote and share the rich Azerbaijani art landscape.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr