Cooperation Of Qgalery And RAK Art Foundation Supports Cultural Development Between Azerbaijan And Bahrain Through Modern Art

The QGalery in Baku has launched an exhibition featuring works from the Foundation Cancer collection, curated by renowned Bahraini artist and collector, founder of the Bahrain-based RAK Art Foundation Rashid Al Khalifa, Azernews reports.

The event saw the participation of notable artists, diplomats, members of the creative community, and youth, as well as esteemed guests from Bahrain.

This exhibition showcases around fifty pieces from twenty Bahraini artists spanning various generations and artistic styles, as well as several individual artworks from Bahraini creators. During the opening, a partnership between QGalery and the RAK Art Foundation was announced.

In his speech, Rashid Al Khalifa emphasised the significance of this initiative in Azerbaijan, aiming to foster cultural ties through collaboration with QGalery.

"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan, and I am genuinely grateful for the warm hospitality here, the opportunity to explore your beautiful capital, and to forge new friendships. I am excited to present the extraordinary talents of Bahraini artists to QGalery and art enthusiasts in Azerbaijan. This partnership is just the beginning of many successful cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, facilitating mutual understanding through the universal language of art," he said

Co-founder of QGalery, Honoured Artist Emin Mammadov, stressed the importance of the collaboration with Rashid Al Khalifa and the RAK Art Foundation for advancing cultural relations between the two nations.

"We are thrilled to showcase some of the finest examples of Bahraini art in Azerbaijan and look forward to continued fruitful collaborations. Engaging with the rich diversity of contemporary Bahraini art allows lovers and collectors to appreciate the beauty and depth of this country's cultural traditions, ultimately supporting intercultural exchange and enhancing international partnerships through art," he stated.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, along with the Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, Natig Aliyev, and others expressed high regard for Bahraini artists' work and highlighted the importance of strengthening intercultural ties.

The RAK Art Foundation, a non-profit organisation, empowers artists worldwide and fosters international partnerships through various exhibitions, events, and collaborative initiatives. The Foundation aims to engage communities, educate the public, and provide a platform for critical discourse and social dialogue.

QGallery, founded in 1999 by the esteemed Azerbaijani artist and professor Salhab Mammadov, exclusively features the finest contemporary Azerbaijani art. The gallery is a dynamic center for exhibitions, collections, and commercial activities, actively participating in international art fairs and competitions to promote and share the rich Azerbaijani art landscape.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr