President Ilham Aliyev Visits Construction Site Of 4Th Tunnel And 15.2-Kilometer Section Of The Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu Highway
On September 2, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the
construction work on the 4th tunnel and a 15.2-kilometer section of
the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway project in the Kalbajar
district, Azernews reports citing AZERTAG.
