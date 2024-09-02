President Ilham Aliyev Visits Construction Site Of 4Th Tunnel And 15.2-Kilometer Section Of The Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu Highway

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 2, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the construction work on the 4th tunnel and a 15.2-kilometer section of the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway project in the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports citing AZERTAG.

