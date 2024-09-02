The Orthopedic Clinic Opens A Brand New State-Of-The-Art Medical Facility In Daytona Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Orthopedic Clinic's Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Orthopedic opens a state-of-the-art facility on LPGA Blvd in Daytona Beach, enhancing patient care with modern amenities and advanced technology.

- Shannon Stewartson, CEO of The Orthopedic Clinic

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Orthopedic Clinic has been headquartered in Daytona Beach for the last 63 years. This practice was founded in 1961 under the direction of Dr. Thurman Gillespy Jr., who was a groundbreaking member of orthopedic surgeons in the local community. The mission of The Orthopedic Clinic was founded on the belief that patients should be treated as individuals and not just their illness.

This type of quality care has led to multiple locations opening over the years. Under the leadership of CEO Shannon Stewartson, The Orthopedic Clinic has grown exponentially. They are now dominating the orthopedic field in the areas of Daytona Beach, Port Orange, and Palm Coast with 14 physicians, 16 mid-level providers, and more than 160 full-time staff members.

A History of Quality Care

Over the years the services of The Orthopedic Clinic have grown to cover specialties and treatments such as the following:

.Total Joint Replacement

.Hip Injuries

.Knee Injuries

.Interventional Pain Management

.Spine Injuries

.Sports Medicine

.Fracture Care

.Shoulder Injuries

.Elbow Injuries

.Hand and Wrist Injuries

.Foot and Ankle Injuries

From 1961-2024 The Orthopedic Clinic continues to improve orthopedic care by introducing new physicians, specialties, treatments, and state-of-the-art modern facilities.

.In 1961, The Orthopedic Clinic was founded on Mason Avenue, Daytona Beach. In 2019, Mason added a walk-in clinic that faithfully served thousands of patients since its inception. This facility is now closed in light of the new facility being built.

.In 2010, The Orthopedic Clinic opened the Palm Coast Clinic

.In 2014, The Orthopedic Clinic founded the Twin Lakes Clinic in Daytona Beach, which has now closed and merged with their new LPGA facility.

.In 2016, the East Coast Surgery Center, in Daytona Beach, was founded. This surgery center provides top quality surgeries at the hands of our physicians. In 2023, The Orthopedic Clinic partnered with VELYS TM Robotic-Assisted Solution and the ATTUNE TM Knee System, providing advanced technology and trailblazing care to their patients at this surgery center. The East Coast Surgery Center has completed over 20,000 cases since its beginning.

.In 2017, The Orthopedic Clinic founded the Port Orange North & South Clinic

.In 2019, The Orthopedic Clinic founded the Port Orange East Walk-In Clinic

Finally, in 2024, The Orthopedic Clinic opened an ultramodern two-story 42,000 sq. ft. medical facility on LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach. This main location houses a walk-in clinic, the latest x-ray technology, and a suite of exam rooms that cover the entire first floor. A future Level II Procedure Room is in the works as well.

This facility is bathed in natural sunlight specifically designed to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The second floor is dedicated to the physical therapy department and administrative and executive offices.

The Orthopedic Clinic's new facility is ADA-accessible, allowing for handicapped accessibility via wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc. Each of the individual rooms are all labeled with Braille for those who are legally blind. Alternatively, there are Text Telephones available for American Sign Language individuals who communicate via text.

Resources:

.For further information on The Orthopedic Clinic or to be seen, please visit or call (386) 255-4596.

.To learn about The Orthopedic Clinic's multiple locations and to be seen immediately, please visit locations/ or call (386) 255-4596.

Media Contact:

Please contact Hannah Crawford, Marketing & Patient Experience Manager at ... or (386) 226-1329.

Set Up a Tour:

Tours are provided upon request. Please contact Hannah Crawford, Marketing & Patient Experience Manager at ... or (386) 226-1329.

Hannah Crawford, Marketing and Patient Experience Manager

The Orthopedic Clinic

+1 386-226-1329

...

