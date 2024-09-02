Russians Attack Educational Institution In Sumy, Children Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minors were as a result of a missile attack by Russian on a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in Sumy.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported the attack, Ukrinform reports.

“Tonight, on September 1, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the premises of the Sumy educational institution, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage are located,” the post says.

It is specified that the building is located in a residential neighborhood of the city.

According to the RMA, all the necessary services are working on the spot, and people are being provided with medical care.

According to Suspilne Sumy , there are currently two people who have been injured as a result of the Russian strike on the educational institution. They are a seven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

The head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Oleksii Drozdenko, said in a Telegram message that tomorrow morning a headquarters will be set up at schoo 22.“Reception will be held from 9:00,” he added.

As reported, on the afternoon of September 1, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the infrastructure of the Sumy community, there were victims.

