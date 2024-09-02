Qatarenergy To Double Annual Urea Production
9/2/2024 12:21:24 AM
State-owned QatarEnergy will boost its production of urea to more than 12.4 million tons annually from 6 million tons currently, its CEO said in a press conference on Sunday, without giving a timeframe.
Saad Al-Kaabi, also Qatar's Minister of state for energy affairs, said the construction of four new production lines for urea, a key ingredient in fertilisers, would boost output by 106%. He said the first production line would begin before 2030.
"When we looked at the market for urea in the future, with the growth of humanity today, with 1.5 to 2 billion people that will be joining us in the next 20-30 years, the urea requirement for food production will be exponentially increasing," Kaabi said.
He also said construction on a project to expand gas production from the North Field was on schedule.
The massive expansion is set to boost QatarEnergy's overall liquefied natural gas (LNG) production by 85% over current levels. North Field is part of the world's largest natural gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls it South Pars.
Kaabi also announced construction of a third new solar power station in Qatar's eastern Dukhan region to more than double Qatar's overall solar energy production to 4,000 megawatts by 2030.
