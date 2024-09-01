Remote work checklist: best practices for a safe home office

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Remote work has become a new reality for many professionals. Employees, ranging from designers to accountants, often handle sensitive information, which presents a risk of compromise when operating outside an office environment. To help navigate these challenges, Kaspersky experts have compiled a checklist that empowers remote employees to work in comfort while maintaining data security.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of remote workers has increased dramatically. According to Buffer statistics, the vast majority of employees (98%) are in favor of at least partial remote work, and an equal percentage would recommend this arrangement to others.

Although working from home is often more convenient than a daily commute to the office, it’s crucial to stay alert regarding safety measures. Remote workers can ensure all their data remains secure by following these steps:

Separating work-related devices from personal ones

Despite the popularity of the “Bring Your Own Device” approach, it’s wise to maintain a clear distinction between work-related and personal devices. It’s advisable to perform work-related tasks exclusively on a dedicated work laptop and reserve activities such as watching movies, downloading games, or checking personal emails for personal devices. This practice reduces the risk of potential data breaches. To further protect personal devices, using a reliable security solution helps to prevent the download of malware and access to malicious sites.

Utilizing company-approved communication tools

Engaging in work-related discussions through personal messaging apps or email accounts may introduce unnecessary risks. While many personal services tout their security measures, corporate communication tools are designed with enhanced privacy standards and compliance in mind. Relying solely on company-approved platforms ensures that sensitive information remains protected.

Only using software, a company provides

The same rules apply to programs – it is recommended to download and use only the applications provided or approved by the organization. Third-party software can introduce vulnerabilities that may compromise security. If additional tools are necessary for job performance, it is best to request them from the organization directly.

Connecting to secure Wi-Fi networks

For remote workers, it’s advisable to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks. If the connection is a necessity, verifying the legitimacy of the network with facility staff, in a café or airport, can reduce the risk of connecting to deceptive networks targeting personal information. When connecting with a personal device, utilizing a reliable VPN like Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection can enhance security by encrypting data and safeguarding online activities from unauthorized access.

Keeping passwords private

Passwords act as gateways to sensitive information, so maintaining their confidentiality is crucial. Storing passwords on paper, even in secure locations at home, is not a secure practice. It may be beneficial to use the association method for creating passwords that are both memorable and complex. For example, a phrase «In 2015, I celebrated my birthday in Tokyo» could be transformed into a password «In20:15IcmBD@T».

“Although remote work can introduce security vulnerabilities, following few straightforward guidelines can significantly lower the risk of data breaches. For example, it's essential to separate work and personal devices. This practice not only protects sensitive information from potential exposure but also reduces the chances of accidental breaches by employees. While using corporate security systems for work-related activities is advisable, enhancing the security of personal devices with robust and reliable solutions is also important,” comments Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel for META at Kaspersky.





