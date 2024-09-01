Pope describes pushing back migrants as ‘grave sin’

(MENAFN) In a poignant address during his regular audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis condemned the refusal to assist migrants attempting to enter Europe as a “grave sin.” The Pope's comments highlighted the ongoing crisis faced by migrants attempting perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea, which he described as having transformed from a “place of communication between peoples and civilizations” into a “cemetery” of lost lives.



Pope Francis, referencing the Mediterranean by its ancient Roman name Mare Nostrum, emphasized the humanitarian crisis unfolding as thousands of migrants perish attempting to cross into Europe. He criticized those who actively work to repel migrants, asserting that such actions, undertaken with full awareness and responsibility, constitute a serious moral failing. His remarks were grounded in Biblical teachings, notably the commandment to “not wrong or oppress a foreigner,” underscoring the religious and ethical imperative to assist those in need.



The Pope expressed his belief that God is present with the migrants, sharing in their suffering as they seek safety and a new beginning. He argued that the Western approach of strengthening borders is ineffective in addressing the root causes of migration. Instead, he advocated for the expansion of safe and legal migration pathways and a global governance framework centered on justice, fraternity, and solidarity.



The Mediterranean Sea remains one of the most hazardous migration routes to the European Union, with many migrants fleeing from conflict zones and dire economic conditions in Africa and the Middle East, particularly Syria and Libya. They often undertake dangerous voyages in overcrowded and unsafe vessels, facing severe risks to their lives.



Pope Francis's call for a compassionate and just response to migration challenges highlights the need for a more humane approach to the crisis, urging countries to provide refuge and support rather than resorting to exclusionary measures. His message aligns with broader calls for reform in global migration policies to address the fundamental issues driving people to embark on such perilous journeys.

