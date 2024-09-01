UDC Wins Eight Green World Awards And CSR Excellence Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has been honoured with eight prestigious international awards in environment and sustainability from The Green Organization – Green World Awards 2024.

Additionally, UDC has been recognised as the Qatar National Winner in the property and management category at the International CSR Excellence Awards 2024, reflecting its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility.

UDC has been awarded gold, silver, and bronze accolades in categories such as innovation, pollution & emission control, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, waste management, water management, and conservation and wildlife projects. These awards highlight UDC's commitment to environmental improvement and sustainable development.

One of UDC's notable achievements includes being honored as a Green World Champion in the Energy Management category, underscoring its exceptional contribution to energy efficiency and conservation.

The awards were presented to UDC during a ceremony at the Houses of Parliament, London, UK, in recognition of UDC's Environment and Sustainability Strategy 2026. This strategy demonstrates UDC's leadership, innovation, and dedication to sustainable business practices at The Pearl Island.

UDC's receipt of these awards also secures its feature in the World Green Book, acknowledging its commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030.

Green World Champion in Energy Management

UDC's commitment to energy efficiency and conservation has earned it the prestigious title of Green World Champion in Energy Management. The Company has undertaken initiatives aligned with Qatar's National Climate Change Action Plan to reduce carbon emissions associated with buildings and facilities on The Pearl Island. These efforts include transitioning to renewable energy sources, implementing energy-efficient practices, and reducing embodied carbon emissions.

By 2026, UDC aims to reduce carbon emissions through transitioning to renewable energy sources and implementing highly efficient energy practices, leading to substantial reductions in embodied carbon emissions. As a result of these efforts, UDC has achieved significant savings, equivalent to 142 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles, 124 kWh homes' electricity use, and 1,474 barrels of oil consumed in a year. In terms of waste and pollution, these savings translate to 221 tons of waste recycled instead being send to landfill, 27,594 trash bags recycled, and 714,086 pounds of coal saved from being burned.

Gold Award in Innovation Category

UDC's innovative practices extend beyond economic value generation to actively contribute to environmental preservation and social

progress.

Gold Award in Pollution & Emission Control Category: UDC's efforts to control pollution and emissions encompass waste recycling and management, plastic reduction, e-waste and battery management, and other environmentally conscious initiatives. The introduction of the Seabin project, aimed at promoting a cleaner marina and preventing pollution, has been a significant milestone. This project has filtered approximately 2.5 billion liters of seawater, removed over 2.4 tons of waste, and recycled 8.46 kg of plastic.

Silver Award in Corporate Social Responsibility Category: UDC's achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility are reflected in its international accreditations and prestigious awards. Notable accolades include The Gold Certification from CSR Accreditation and the“Best in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)” award for Real Estate at Qatar CSR Summit, highlighting UDC's dedication to sustainable practices and community engagement.

Silver Award in Sustainability Category: UDC's Sustainability Strategy and island-wide sustainable development policy prioritize climate change mitigation and strategic planning aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. UDC has released its second Environmental, Social, and Governance Report (ESG) to Qatar Stock Exchange, leading as the first listed real estate company in Qatar to officially disclose its sustainability and environmental strategies.

Silver Award in Waste Management Category: UDC's waste management practices focus on recycling, waste reduction, and environmentally friendly processes. Initiatives such as the ENVAC smart waste disposal system and the Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners demonstrate the Company's dedication to sustainable waste management.

Silver Award in Sustainable Water Management Category: UDC's natural resources management focuses on conserving and diversifying water resources, including saltwater reverse osmosis, groundwater, and recycled water. Through sustainable water management practices, UDC has conserved billions of liters of freshwater and utilized treated sewage effluent water for landscape irrigation, contributing to Qatar's water sustainability goals.

Bronze Award in Conservation & Wildlife Projects Category: UDC is dedicated to preserving Qatar's natural environment through conservation and wildlife projects. Efforts include planting mature trees, conserving water resources, and promoting biodiversity, aligning with Qatar's National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

International CSR Excellence Award

UDC has equally achieved remarkable milestones in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), establishing itself as a leader in the field. UDC's CSR approach is anchored in four fundamental pillars: responsibility towards employees, the community, the environment, and a steadfast commitment to corporate governance. This holistic approach ensures that the company's operations not only drive economic profitability but also positively impact society and the environment.