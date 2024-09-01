Yumthang Valley To Valley Of Flowers: 5 Breathtaking Flower Valleys To Visit In September

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These flower valleys are ideal for trips with loved ones, friends, or a romantic partner. These five locations provide an opportunity to take in peaceful moments and breathtaking natural surroundings.

Recognized for its vivid variety of floral species, Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This valley has unique blooms including Brahmakamal, Blue Poppy, and Cobra Lily during the monsoon season, which runs from July to September. Stunning vistas of the Himalayas are another perk for visitors.

Where- Uttarakhand's Chamoli District

Best time to visit- July to September

Popular flowers: Cobra lily, blue poppy, and Brahmakamal

Transportation: hiking from Joshimath to Govindghat and then continuing to Ghangaria.



Yumthang Valley, often known as the "Valley of Flowers," is located in Sikkim. With over twenty-four species of rhododendron and other wildflowers, this place is a nature lover's dream come true. This valley, which is close to Lachen and Lachung, has breathtakingly beautiful scenery.

Where- North Sikkim

Best time to visit- February to June

Popular flowers- Rhododendron, Primula, Potentilla

Transportation- Travel from Gangtok to Yumthang Valley via Lachung.

Renowned for its uncommon Neelakurinji flower, which blooms only once every 12 years, is Kerala's Eravikulam National Park. Strolling around the park, which is renowned for its verdant valleys and a wide array of fauna, offers visitors the chance to witness an abundance of wildflowers.

Where- Idukki District, Kerala

Best time to visit- August to October

Popular flowers- Neelakurinji, Rhododendron

Transportation- Travel by road from Munnar to Eravikulam National Park

Khajjiar is in the Himachal Pradesh region, close to Dalhousie. This lovely spot offers a mix of adventure and peace with its verdant meadows, flower-filled valley surrounded by pine trees, and breathtaking snow-capped mountains.

Where- Chamba District, Himachal Pradesh

Best time to visit- March to June

Popular flowers- Wildflowers and rhododendrons

Transportation- Travel by road from Dalhousie to Khajjiar.

Maharashtra's Kaas Plateau, known as the "Mini Kashmir of Maharashtra," is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is well-known for its wide variety of flowers. The plateau is covered in about 850 different varieties of flowers between August and October, which include Karvi, Topli Karvi, and Butterfly Orchid.

Where- Satara District, Maharashtra

Best time to visit- August to October

Popular flowers- Karvi Flower, Topli Karvi, Butterfly Orchid

Transportation- Travel by road from Pune to Satara, and then to Kaas Plateau.



