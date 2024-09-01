Saripodhaa Sanivaaram BO Collection Day 3: Movie Mints Over ₹8 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collection Day 3: The Telugu thriller has minted a net collection of ₹8.74 crore, marking a 49.40 uptick from its previous day's collection of ₹5.85 crore.

A Vivek Athreya directorial, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been produced by DVV Entertainment. The movie which hit the theatres on August 30, Friday, stars Nani and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection Day 3

The movie collected a total of ₹23.59 crore, four days since its release. The Telugu 2D version of the movie earned ₹8.25 crore, while the Tamil version clocked an earning of ₹4900 lakh.

Satipodhaa Sanivaaram had an overall occupancy of 56.16 per cent, on August 31, day three of its release. The movie witnessed the highest occupancy in Hyderabad with theatres filled maximum for the night shows at 82 per cent, 71 per cent in the evening and 61 per cent in the afternoon.

Chennai followed second with 61.75 per cent occupancy across 95 shows in the city. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR was not far behind, recording 60 per cent occupancy for 17 screenings of the movie.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The movie also features SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh. Apart from its original release in Telugu, the film has also been released in four languages including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

'Not challenging': Nani on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Recently, Nani, who plays the role of Surya in the film, shared that it wasn't as challenging as one might have expected, despite the complex plot.“It was actually not very challenging because I feel the challenging roles for me are the ones which I on a personal level can't relate to, and I need to work on every small detail of it,” said Nani, reported ANI.

He further added that it might have been challenging for the director Vivek Athreya to build“a story like this and execute it with that kind of ethernet height,” stated a report by ANI.

