President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, And Their Daughter Leyla Aliyeva Voted In Snap Parliamentary Elections
Today, snap elections are being held for the Milli Majlis of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva cast their votes
at polling station No. 1 of the Sabail constituency No. 7 in Baku,
located at secondary school No 6.
President Ilham Aliyev entered the voting booth and cast his
ballot.
Subsequently, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva cast
their votes.
Polling station No. 1 of the Sabail constituency No. 7 has 579
registered voters, with 8 candidates competing for parliamentary
seats in this constituency.
