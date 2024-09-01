Drones Attack Two Power Plants In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones attacked the Kashira and Konakovo power in Russia overnight.

That's according to the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

“In Konakovo, the Tver region, a fire broke out in the area of a local GRES [power plant] after an UAV attack,” the post reads.

Earlier, the Telegram cited local residents as saying that a drone had allegedly struck the Kashira power in the Moscow region.

The governors of several Russian regions and Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced the drone attack and air defense operations.

As reported, a group of drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region on the morning of Sunday, August 18.

Photo is illustrative