Odisha CM Launches Initiative To Transform State Into Economic Powerhouse

In a significant move towards economic development, Odisha's Chief Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Friday the commencement of a process to transform the state into a developed region and a key driver of India's growth.



This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Purvodaya' or the rise of eastern India.

Speaking at the inauguration of Resurgent Odisha-2024, a three-day global trade show organized by the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Limited (UCCIL), Chief Minister Majhi emphasized the crucial role of small-scale industries and MSMEs in Odisha's economy.



He highlighted the state government's focus on agro-based and food processing industries, in addition to the metal downstream and manufacturing sectors.

Majhi stressed the importance of balancing industrial growth with the needs of the agricultural sector, given that three-quarters of Odisha's population depends on agriculture.



Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo urged industries to prioritise value addition within the state, pointing out Odisha's heavy reliance on imports despite its abundant natural resources.

To attract investors, Singh Deo proposed providing land free of cost and charging a lease amount, suggesting this would expedite the process and enhance project viability.



Minister of State for Industries Sampad Chandra Swain outlined Odisha's ambitious goal to increase its contribution to national exports to 2.5 percent and potentially achieve the third position by 2047.

The event also saw participation from international delegates. Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, Xu Wei, acknowledged Odisha's rapid growth and mineral wealth, emphasising the potential for stronger trade ties between China and India's eastern states.



Wei noted that bilateral trade between the two nations currently stands at USD 130 billion.

UCCIL president Brahma Mishra announced plans to prepare a white paper based on the conference's findings, which will be submitted to the state government for consideration.



The three-day event includes panel discussions on various topics, including Odisha's investment potential, innovation challenges, defense sector prospects, and logistics infrastructure.

Other notable speakers at the event included MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik, Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma, and Resurgent Odisha-2024 chairman Prabodh Mohanty.

This initiative marks a significant step in Odisha's journey towards becoming a key contributor to India's economic growth, focusing on balanced development across various sectors.

