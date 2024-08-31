People Should Vote Against Dynastic Politics In J&K: G Kishan Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Aug 31 (IANS) Union and BJP incharge of J&K elections, G. Kishan Reddy appealed to voters on Saturday that they should vote against dynastic which has allegedly“destroyed” J&K for decades.

Addressing a public rally in the Jammu West Assembly constituency to seek support for BP candidate, Arvind Gupta, Reddy said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi-led has“isolated” Pakistan globally and the“rogue nation” no longer has“support” from the international community due to its role in“sponsoring terrorism”.

“While Pakistan struggles, India's vision for J&K is moving forward with peace and progress. Militancy is on its last legs. Congress is supporting NC's regressive agenda aimed at pushing J&K back into the dark era of militancy,” he claimed.

He criticised NC's recent announcements, including its promise to ensure restoration of Article 370 saying that it is a“dangerous” design to revert to dual flags and return power to militants.

“The people of J&K deserve a government that will strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies like municipal committees and corporations. You (voters) should vote for change and prosperity over dynastic politics,” the Union Minister said.

He added that this election is a“movement” aimed at ensuring that no party such as NC, Congress, or PDP ever snatch back the rights of the common people in J&K.

“J&K remains the heartbeat of India. BJP's vision for its people reflects the legacy of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who established the party intending to protect J&K from dynastic rule and divisive politics,” he said.

He claimed that under BJP's leadership, militancy in J&K is on its last legs and the region is entering an era of peace and prosperity.

“The tables have turned and we now see peace, prosperity, and development across the region,” he said.

He added that the Assembly election is a movement for the people and the BJP has been continuing its efforts to redefine the future of J&K.

“This is the first election after the abrogation of Article 370, signalling a new era for the people. This is not just an election but a movement for the restoration of dignity for women, West Pakistani refugees, SCs, STs, Paharis and Valmiki Samaj, alongside all the people of J&K,” he claimed.

He also claimed that the eyes of the World are now focused on J&K as India demonstrates how peace, development, and democracy are taking root in the region.

“You (voters) should not see this election as a mere political contest, but as a crucial step in securing the rights and future of all the people in the region,” he claimed.