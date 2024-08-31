Defense Forces Repelling Three Russian Assaults In South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the zone of responsilblity of Operational Command South, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault in the Orichiv sector and two more – in the Prydniprovske sector.

Operational Command South posted this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

"In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions twice. They got a tough rebuff, suffered losses and retreated," the message reads.

The Russians launched one assault in the Orichiv sector, but were unsuccessful.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to carry out extensive measures to hold their positions.

Over the past day, as many as 225 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded in the operational zone.

Russian artillery pummels Nikopol, Marhanets

Also, in the Operational Command South zone of responsibility, the Russians used 201 FPV drones, three Lancet-type UAVs, and dropped 139 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 183 combat clashes took place along the frontlines over the past day with the situation remaining most tense in the Pokrovsky axis; the enemy also became more active in the Kupiansk, Lyman and Kurakhove directions.