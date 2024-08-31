Grand Tsuru Niseko By ABD Architecture LLC Wins Silver In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Tsuru Niseko

ABD Architecture LLC's Ski Villa Project Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ABD Architecture LLC 's exceptional project, "Grand Tsuru Niseko," has been honored with the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture, celebrating designs that exemplify innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.The Silver A' Design Award for "Grand Tsuru Niseko" underscores the project's significance within the architecture industry. This recognition highlights the design's alignment with current trends and its potential to inspire future advancements. The award serves as a testament to ABD Architecture LLC's commitment to creating structures that not only meet but exceed industry standards.Grand Tsuru Niseko seamlessly integrates Japanese elegance with the natural surroundings of Niseko's snow haven. The three 250 m2 properties feature harmonious design elements such as extended eaves, wood louvers, and a spacious living area. The skip floor layout, connected by a central staircase, optimizes space while maintaining a sense of openness. The project's thoughtful design captures enchanting forest views while preserving privacy, achieved through strategic building placement and facade treatments.This recognition from the A' Design Awards validates ABD Architecture LLC's approach to design and serves as motivation for the team to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural excellence. The award showcases the firm's ability to create structures that seamlessly blend form and function, catering to the unique needs of its clients while respecting the surrounding environment.Team MembersGrand Tsuru Niseko was designed by the talented team at ABD Architecture LLC, led by Franck Giral and Pierre Biard. Franck Giral, a structural engineer turned architect, brought his expertise in project management and technical design to the forefront. Pierre Biard's contributions were instrumental in shaping the project's aesthetic appeal and functionality.Interested parties may learn more at:About ABD Architecture LLCABD Architecture LLC, founded by Franck Giral, is a Sapporo-based architectural firm specializing in the development and design of ski rental properties in Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan. Giral's background in engineering and project management enhances the firm's architectural design capabilities, catering to the needs of international affluent clients and developers. Grand Tsuru Niseko stands as a testament to the firm's architectural prowess and commitment to excellence.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that only the most deserving works receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires a cycle of advancement and fosters a greater appreciation for the principles of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

