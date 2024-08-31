Baku Showcases Exhibition Works By Bahraini Artists
Date
8/31/2024 3:10:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
An exhibition of works by artists of the RAK Art Foundation
operating in Bahrain was opened in Baku.
Azernews reports that Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation took part in the event.
Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, the founder of the
RAK Art Foundation, prominent Bahraini artist and collector Rashid
Al Khalifa expressed his satisfaction that Bahraini artists shared
their inexhaustible talents with art lovers in Azerbaijan. He noted
that the RAK Art Foundation promotes international partnership and
mutual understanding.
Rashid Al Khalifa said that the purpose of cooperation is to
present the rich tapestries of Bahraini artists to the vibrant and
colorful art scene of Baku.
Emin Mammadov, the chairman of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, said that
cooperation with the artist Rashid Al Khalifa and the RAK Art
Foundation reflects the wider formation of art, international
friendship and cultural understanding.
"I am pleased that the general picture of contemporary art
examples of Bahrain has been revived in Baku. I believe that this
will lead to further expansion of partnership opportunities between
our countries."
It should be noted that before this, several exhibitions of
Rashid Al Khalifa were organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
