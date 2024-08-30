Four Palestinian Journalists Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Four Palestinian journalists have been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their fearless reporting of Israel's war on Gaza.

The nominees are photojournalist Motaz Azaiza , TV reporter Hind Khoudary, journalist and activist Bisan Owda, and veteran reporter Wael Al Dahdouh , according to their social handles and media reports.

They have been nominated "for giving the world an insight into the atrocities in Gaza" and "for their courage and determined reporting of Israel's war on Gaza."

Despite losing family members and friends, these journalists have remained committed to their mission. They have been acknowledged for their unwavering commitment to covering the ongoing conflict, playing critical roles in bringing global attention to the dire conditions faced by the Palestinian people.

The Nobel Peace Prize, awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, recognises individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to achieving peace. This year, the committee received 285 nominations, including 196 individuals and 89 organisations, highlighting efforts for peace in conflict zones like Gaza.

Image: Motaz Azaiza on Instagram / X

Motaz Azaiza recently shared his thoughts on social media, saying, "I have been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize for giving the world an insight into the atrocities in Gaza. Wish me luck, and I hope my people will get peace now. Free Palestine."

In another post on X, Azaiza said: "I express my sincere thanks to the Noble Peace Prize Committee, and to Norway's people and government, for standing on the right side of history and their solidarity."

Image: Hind Khoudary on Instagram / X

Meanwhile, Hind Khoudary, reflecting on her nomination, also shared on her X account. She said: "I know that I was nominated for the Nobel Prize for months and I never shared anything related .. What Nobel Prize when my people are being slaughtered? What would this even mean if I have been posting for more than 300 days on all of the atrocities Israel is committing and nothing is slightly changing." For Khoudary, nothing can taste sweet until there's peace and justice.

As of today, August 30, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths and nearly 94,000 injuries, noting that thousands of other victims are still missing, either under the rubble or buried in mass graves.

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on October 11, with the award ceremony scheduled for December 10.

