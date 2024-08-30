Feuerman's 'The Diver' On Exhibit During The Paralympics In Paris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feuerman's Diver In Front Of The Eiffel Tower

Feuerman Exhibits Her DIVER at the Paralympics In Paris, 2024

- Carole A. Feuerman

PARIS, NY, FRANCE, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What: Renowned Superrealist sculptor Carole Feuerman 's masterpiece, 'The Diver ' has been selected for during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. The monumental bronze sculpture of a diver features a graceful in mid-dive. His body is dramatically curved, yet perfectly balanced – a testament to the dedication, discipline and artistry of sport. The piece showcases Feuerman's talents for creating stunningly lifelike details and dramatic poses. Feuerman has long been a fan of the Olympic Games, and the sculpture was fittingly inspired by a meeting with the great Olympic diving champion, Greg Louganis.“Perseverance”, a 3.5-meter bronze, portrays a woman in a handstand, reflecting the inner strength and determination required to achieve greatness. This sculpture resonates with the Olympic theme of enduring effort and the personal sacrifices made by athletes in their quest for glory.

Where: 'The Diver' will be displayed on the Promenade Marie-de-Romaine, just steps from the Eiffel Tower. "Perseverance" will be situated in the Heart of the city of St Denis.

When: 'The Diver' will be on display from July 10, 2024, to October 10, 2024.

The Artist: Regarded as one of the pioneers of the superrealist art movement, Carole Feuerman has been blending technical mastery with profound emotional depth for more than five decades. Her work explores themes of strength, harmony, and the perseverance of the human spirit, making it a natural complement to the

Olympic Games. Feuerman's sculptures have been exhibited in museums and galleries around the world, including the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, the Venice Biennale, and the State Hermitage Museum.

“I am deeply honored to have my sculpture 'The Diver' selected for the Paris 2024 Olympics. 'The Diver' was

created to celebrate the extraordinary capabilities of the human body and spirit, themes that resonate

profoundly with the essence of the Olympic Games.” – Carole Feuerman

“Integrating Carole Feuerman's art into our Olympic celebration enhances the cultural fabric of the event. Her work not only embodies the athletic spirit but also offers a compelling narrative of perseverance and triumph that will inspire all who see it.” – Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Olympic Games Organizing Committee

For more information about Carole Feuerman and her work, please

