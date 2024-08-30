NONPROFIT FOUNDER KRISTEN SWEAZA TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON's SERIES ON WOMEN WITHIN LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OCEAN, CALIFORNIA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NONPROFIT FOUNDER KRISTEN SWEAZA TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON 'S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING INSPIRING AMERICAN WOMEN WITHIN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITYThe“Great American Warrior” series captures the true stories of women who impact law enforcement, first responders, and veteran communities who serve as a source of inspiration.Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson has been a longtime voice for American women. After highlighting the stories of countless women who have accomplished incredible personal and professional goals, Trudy has expanded her work to highlight women who impact the veteran, first responder, and law enforcement community - aptly called the Great American Warrior series.Kristen Sweaza, founder of the nonprofit organization Blue Wives Matter, is the latest to be featured as a Great American Warrior. Kristen has spent the last several years single-handedly helping over 300 wives who lost their law enforcement spouses. She has earned her spot as one of Trudy Jacobson's Great American Warrior.“Kristen is a true warrior in every sense of the word and is the embodiment of what it means to be a Great American Warrior. Her fortitude, grit, and determination are what truly sets her apart,” Trudy Jacobson said.Kristen Sweaza founded Blue Wives Matter after the untimely passing of a local law enforcement officer. She made sure the spouse was not alone during her difficult time.“My husband's department lost an officer to a duty-related cardiac event,” Kristen said.“After they buried their officer, there was a bit of disconnect between the widow, the three sons that he left behind, and the department.”Kristen and her husband stepped in to help the spouse and the family regain a sense of normalcy and helped them rebuild.“It's been about 7 1/2 years and we're still right there with the family. The oldest was living with us recently as he was going to school,” she said.But Kristen didn't stop there. She realized that other spouses may be in similar positions after dealing with the death of a spouse. The thought of a spouse being alone in such circumstances was too much to bear.That's when Blue Wives Matter was born. Since then, Kristen has directly helped hundreds of women in various ways and ultimately gave them hope. Her dedication to the spouses of fallen officers is what makes Kristen a Great American Warrior.Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.For media inquiries, contact Allison Pagliughi at ... or 866.432.6456.

Allison Pagliughi

The Silent Partner Marketing

+1 8607169457

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.