Facility For Storing Spent Nuclear Fuel For 100,000 Years Will Be Built In Finland
Date
8/30/2024 3:10:33 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
By 2026, Finland will put into operation the world's first
underground spent nuclear fuel (SNF) storage facility Onkalo. The
waste will remain at the facility for about 100,000 years,
Azernews reports.
The radioactive spent nuclear fuel will be packed in waterproof
copper containers and buried in the rock at a depth of more than
400 meters. The Onkalo project is based on the Swedish KBS-3
technology, which consists in creating multi-level engineering
structures that ensure the safety of spent nuclear fuel storage
even in the event of partial failure of individual structural
elements.
According to Gareth Lowe, professor of radiochemistry at the
University of Helsinki, a good approach for Finland would be to
build a storage facility and put it into operation in a year or
two.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108620462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.