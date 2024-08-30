Cinc Syrskyi On Kursk Operation: AFU Took Control Of 5 Square Kilometers In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian had advanced to two kilometers in the Kursk region and taken control of five square kilometers of territory.

According to Ukrinform, a of Oleksandr Syrskyi's report was posted on Telegra by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The offensive continues in the Kursk sector. During the day, our troops in some areas advanced up to two kilometers, took control of 5 square kilometers of territory,” Syrskyi said.

Video: Office of the President

He noted that the most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk sector.“The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops, but as of this morning all attacks have been repelled, the enemy has not succeeded,” the Commander-in-Chief said.

According to him, the situation in other areas remains difficult but under control.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff - three issues were considered: the situation at the front, the start of the school year and the state of the energy sector.

Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Facebook