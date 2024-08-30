USA Spreading False Narratives: China Denies Claims Of Military Aid To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chinese side, while discussing Ukraine issues with the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, emphasized its readiness to continue efforts to promote peace talks and settlement of the conflict.

This was stated by Director General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Chinese of Foreign Affairs, Yang Tao, who commented to the Chinese on the results of Sullivan's visit to Beijing, Ukrinform reports with reference to CGTN .

"On Ukraine, China's position is unchanged and boils down to promoting peace talks and political settlement. We do not seek gains from the conflict, still less do we fuel the flames. We will continue doing the right things," Yang said.

According to him, China follows an independent foreign policy of peace, and does not seek alliance or bloc confrontation.

"This is our basic principle in handling relations with all countries," the Chinese diplomat emphasized.

He called on the United States to stop spreading the "false" narrative of "China supporting Russia's defense industrial base," and stop smearing, scapegoating, or shifting the blame onto China. "Still less should it wield illegal, unilateral sanctions," said Yang

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, held a meeting in Beijing with the US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, where he stated that China seeks stable relations with the United States based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.