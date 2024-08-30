Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. Makes History: India's First CKD Interactive Displays Manufacturing Plant Opens In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. , a leading provider of AV solutions, today celebrated the grand opening of India's first CKD Interactive Displays (IFPD) manufacturing plant in Dabaspete, Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the company's journey and reinforces its commitment to driving technological advancements in education and beyond.
Spread across 3 acres, the facility is equipped with semi-robotic technology to produce 400 Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs) per day. These cutting-edge displays, designed specifically for smart classrooms, offer superior image quality, touch sensitivity, and durability. The diverse product range benefits educational institutions, government organizations, R&D labs, and more.
By manufacturing IFPDs locally, Online Instruments India Pvt Ltd aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions while contributing to India's technological self-reliance. With the inauguration of this new facility, the company is poised to revolutionize the IFPD market in India and empower educators with innovative tools for interactive learning.
"This is a momentous occasion for our company and the country," said Mr. Shivanand Mahashetti, Co-founder & CEO of Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. "With this facility, we are not just manufacturing products but building a strong foundation for India's technological future, particularly in the realm of education."
Mr. Mahesh Bellad, Co-founder & CFO stated, "The launch of this facility marks a significant milestone, allowing us to produce world-class interactive flat panel displays locally, while advancing India's goal of technological self-reliance and empowering education."
We invite partners, distributors, and customers to explore the possibilities offered by our Made-in-India IFPDs and experience the future of smart classrooms firsthand.
About Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd.,
Established in 1994, Online Instruments is a digital infrastructure solutions provider and a leading system integration specialist in Display Solutions, AV, Lighting and Automation. We have carved a niche by becoming a complete product and solutions provider and have also become one of the leading AV system integrators in India with a global presence. We have fulfilled diverse customer requirements through our ability to provide specialised systems integration services as well as outstanding technical expertise and product solutions.
