Ministry Team Rescues Loggerhead Sea Turtle

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The marine team from the Department of Wildlife Development at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has recently conducted a successful care and rescue operation for a loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta).

The loggerhead sea turtle is one of the four species of turtles known to inhabit and feed in Qatar's territorial waters.

After providing the necessary first aid and carefully cleaning its shell, the team supervised the release of the turtle, ensuring its successful return to the sea. The ministry encourages the public to cooperate by reporting any similar sightings to help protect marine wildlife.

