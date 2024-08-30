Endless Summer: Forget The Fall Season In The Bahamas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Island Focus: Long Island



With the upcoming fall season peeking right around the corner, The Bahamas invites visitors to indulge in summer forever – with stretches of pristine beaches, endless sea adventures and blue skies all year long, the possibility of adventure awaits across 16 unique island destinations.

Read more below to find the newest happenings in The Bahamas during the month of September and beyond.

New Routes

Bahamasair – Beginning 6 September – 3 October 2024, Bahamasair is set to increase capacity on its Freeport to Fort Lauderdale route, a move to ensure continued airlift into the island from the Florida market.

Events

Bimini Island Coastal Community Cleanup (21 Sept.)

Hoping to give back to the Earth? Consider joining volunteers for a day of coastal cleanup. Registered participants will gather on the morning of the event at the Bimini Craft Centre to check-in and receive important information before commencing the event. Land and Sea cleanup teams will be formed, each tasked with removing debris from designated areas along the coast. To kick off the day, a complimentary breakfast will be provided and at the end of the day a prize raffle and lunch will be provided at Bimini Big Game Club. If interested, register

here .

The International Black Men's Empowerment Summit (24 – 26 Sept.)

This groundbreaking event brings together influential leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs from around the globe for a three-day, power-packed celebration of Black male excellence and achievement. Organised by The Morehouse College Alumni Association Bahamas Chapter, this event is intended to be a transformative experience designed to empower, educate and unite attendees. Taking place at Nassau's Margaritaville Beach Resort, the event will provide an environment for insightful reflection, inspiration, networking and growth. Event speakers will include some of the most respected and influential figures in business, politics, academia and more. From thought-provoking panel discussions to targeted workshops, each day is structured to maximise learning, networking and personal growth opportunities. Whether looking to enhance leadership skills, explore investment opportunities, or connect with like-minded individuals, the event schedule has something for everyone.

Looking ahead...

Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival (22 – 27 Oct.)

Taking place at the iconic Baha Mar Resort, this annual favourite festival will feature celebrity chef demos, special master classes, live performances and the return of FUZE, what the resort is calling a first-of-its-kind art showcase. Highlights will include a special performance by Grammy winner Rod Stewart, who will take the stage at the Beach Party Powered by SLS Baha Mar at Baha Bay Lagoon on Oct. 25. Guests can see Stewart and enjoy live chef action stations as well as unique cocktails starting at $299 for Silver Pass Holders. Premier access is available for Gold Pass Holders at $499 and Platinum Pass Holders at $699 including VIP viewing for the performance. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here .

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit .



Residents of the US, Canada, and Europe who are planning to travel to The Bahamas in the coming year can enjoy a special Island-Hopping Offer From Nassau! This exclusive pre-booked deal includes an air/ferry-inclusive Island-Hopping vacation package for 4-6 consecutive nights at a participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board hotel (single or double occupancy), a $75 credit for the NAS/Out Island outbound flight, a $75 credit for the Out Island/Out Island flight and a $75 credit for the Out Island/Nassau flight, regardless of the type of flight (scheduled or private charter or seat on private charter). Book by 6/30/2025, travel by 10/31/2025. Need a quick getaway? Discover tranquility and relaxation at Peace and Plenty Resort with a 3 days/2 nights hotel package with airfare. Experience the romance and natural wonders of an authentic Bahamian Out Island vacation in Great Exuma! Prices range from $673.00 per person double occupancy.

Recent Happenings and Upcoming Openings



In August, the Goombay Summer Festivals took place across The Islands of The Bahamas. The festival, which showcases the true essence of being Bahamian, is the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation's annual summer event that occurs throughout multiple islands, spotlighting the country's rich heritage through live music, dance performances, art displays and authentic Bahamian cuisine.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is partnering with Miami-based Yntegra Group to open Rosewood Exuma, the brand's latest addition to its Caribbean portfolio coming in 2028. The new property will advance Rosewood's position in the luxury lifestyle market and Yntegra's long-term strategic vision of unlocking the unrealised investment and economic potential of The Exumas. Situated on a 124-acre private island, the resort is slated to have 33 suites with stunning views of the island's beaches and waters. Rosewood Exuma will be home to a fully serviced beach club with a grill restaurant, beach and pool bars, and a private dining room. Two marinas with slips are planned to accommodate yachts up to 150 feet. In addition to the beach club pool, the resort will offer two other pools exclusively for overnight guests, including one dedicated to families. Younger guests can enjoy Rosewood Explorers, the brand's children's club concept where activities are designed to spark discovery and foster social responsibility.

Island Focus: Long Island

Home to brilliant coral reefs, pristine flats and serene beaches, Long Island is a haven for fishing, diving, and boating. Boasting world-class bone fishing and thrilling encounters with sea life , this tranquil island offers a few inland surprises as well, including: Dean's Blue Hole, the third deepest blue hole in the world ; Hamilton's Cave, the largest cave system in The Islands of The Bahamas, where the Lucayan Indians were thought to have lived in 500 A.D. and where many Lucayan artifacts were discovered in 1936; and St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, the oldest church in the country . Conveniently enough, Makers Air has launched service between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and the Stella Maris Resort on Long Island. Stay at The Stella Maris Resort on Long Island, a traditional plantation-style all-inclusive resort.

Don't miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this September. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit .



