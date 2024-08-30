THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT ON THE THRESHOLD OF A NEW SEASON: ALONA LEBEDIEVA ON KEY CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Next week, the European Parliament returns to work after the summer recess, and its first sessions promise to be pivotal for the future of EU policy. Key issues on the agenda will include security, climate goals, and, of course, continued support for Ukraine, which remains a priority for European leaders.A recent meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels confirmed the importance of military assistance to Ukraine. This was the main topic of the agenda, and expectations are growing that the diplomatic season will bring new initiatives and decisions in this direction.“The European Parliament will face the challenge of how to provide effective and stable support to Ukraine, while at the same time supporting the unity of the EU against the background of different national interests,” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group of companies“Aurum Group”.Lebedieva also notes:“Now, more than ever, it is important that the European Parliament demonstrates its determination to support Ukraine. Military aid and diplomatic efforts must work in sync to create the conditions for ending the conflict and establishing a just peace“.The issue of energy security, especially in times of war, is becoming even more urgent. Parliament will need to develop new strategies to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources and accelerate the transition to alternative energy sources.“The European Union must demonstrate that it can respond to modern challenges, ensuring energy security and long-term stability,” adds Alona Lebedieva.The EU's climate goals remain important, but in the context of the energy crisis, achieving them becomes an even more difficult task. Lawmakers must strike a balance between environmental ambitions and the realities of the current energy situation. Lebedieva emphasizes:“It is necessary to continue the movement towards a green economy, preparing for temporary adjustments of plans to ensure the stability of the energy system“.The sanctions policy remains one of the key tools for the EU in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. However, the issue of strengthening sanctions faces serious challenges, as effective implementation requires the consent of all EU member states, which is often complicated by different national interests. Particular attention should be paid to the role of individual countries, such as Hungary, which can block or delay sanctions decisions. This creates additional difficulties for the EU in implementing a common foreign policy, emphasizing the need to find compromises that take into account the interests of all member states without undermining the effectiveness of the Union's sanctions policy.“This autumn will be decisive for the European Parliament. Its decisions will determine how effectively the EU will be able to respond to today's challenges, including support for Ukraine, energy security and climate change, as well as preserving European unity in the face of new threats.“, concluded Alona Lebedieva.

