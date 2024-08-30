Two Rajya Sabha Mps Of YSRCP Deny Plans To Resign

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Aug 30 (IANS) A day after the party lost two Rajya Sabha members, YSR Party (YSRCP) MPs Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose on Friday denied that they are planning to quit the party.

The duo, who are also Rajya Sabha members, told at the party's central office here that the reports about them leaving the party are false.

Asserting that the YSR family has always supported him, Subhash Chandra Bose said he was rich in loyalty and dedication to the YSR family although he may not be wealthy in terms. He mentioned that he entered because he believed in the vision of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and his journey in politics will continue with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy reiterated his commitment to the YSRCP and the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Both MPs condemned the speculation about them and other Rajya Sabha members leaving the party. Subhash Chandra Bose said that, except for a few, all YSRCP Rajya Sabha members are firmly with the party. He expressed disappointment that such baseless rumours continue to circulate despite their unwavering loyalty to the party.

Both MPs criticised the decision of some Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council members to resign from the party, stating that this was a betrayal to the party and its leader at a time when there is no possibility of immediate replacements. They expressed their strong disapproval of such actions, highlighting that they undermine the party's efforts and leadership. They emphasized that winning and losing in politics is not permanent, but it is crucial to uphold values in political life.

The denial by Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Subhash Chandra Bose came a day after Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao resigned from Rajya Sabha. The two MPs of YSRCP met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi and submitted their resignations. They have decided to quit YSRCP and join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The resignation of the two Rajya Sabha members followed the resignation of MLC Pothula Suneetha. She quit both the YSRCP and the Council membership to join TDP.

Meanwhile, two more MLCs of YSRCP are likely to resign. K. Padmasri and B. Kalyan Chakravarthy are reportedly planning to quit as MLCs and also from the party.