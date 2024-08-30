Nighttime Shelling Of Kherson Another Wounded Hospitalized
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll resulting from the overnight shelling of Kherson's Korabelnyi district has increased to two – a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital.
This is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , as seen by Ukrinform.
"Another casualty of the nighttime Russian shelling of Kherson's Korabelnyi district," the report reads.
Paramedics rushed to hospital a 41-year-old man who had suffered a blast injury and contusion. The man is being provided with medical assistance.
The Kherson City Military Administration informs that the man was injured at around 1:00 as the enemy shelled the city's Korabelnyi district.
The Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted a video showing the aftermath of the shelling.
As reported, in the early hours of Friday, a Russian strike targeted a residential building in Kherson's Korabelnyi district. The walls, roof, and windows sustained damage.
Initial reports said the attack left a woman, 69, injured.
