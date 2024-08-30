Ferrari To Rolls Royce: Check Gautam Adani's Car Collection

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Adani family has surpassed the Ambani family to become the richest family in India. Their total assets are Rs 1,47,100 crore more than the Ambani family. In the last year alone, their assets have increased by Rs 5,65,503 crore.

