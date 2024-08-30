Kerala: Doctor Booked For Leaving Medical Waste Inside Patient's Abdomen During Cesarean Delivery

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: A woman doctor at the Haripad Hospital has been booked for negligence after a serious lapse during a cesarean delivery surgery. Dr. Jane Jacob, the accused doctor, allegedly left cotton gauge and cloth inside the abdomen of a 28-year-old woman from Pennukkara, Alappuzha, during the surgery.

The incident occurred on July 23 when the woman was admitted to the Haripad Taluk Hospital with abdominal pain. Dr. Jacob performed the cesarean delivery, and the baby was healthy. However, the woman's body began to swell, and she experienced severe pain. Despite initial claims of blood deficiency, transfusions did not improve her condition, leading to her transfer to the Vandanam Medical College Hospital.

Scanning revealed blood clots in the surgical area and the presence of medical waste. A second surgery was performed on August 6 to remove the waste, including the cotton gauge.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by the woman's mother with the Health Minister. Police action will be taken after the Medical Board meets to discuss the incident. Dr. Jane Jacob has yet to provide an explanation for the negligence.

