Afghanistan Plans To Buy Air Defense System From Russia: Official

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Taliban's head of logistics, Abdul Basir Saberi, expressed the group's need for Russian air defense systems.

Saberi plans future purchases of Russian-made equipment to enhance Afghanistan's air defense capabilities.

In an interview with Russia's state news agency TASS, Saberi emphasized the need for weapons for air defense and airspace control.

He acknowledged Russia's advanced technological capabilities in national defense systems.

The currently possesses ground military equipment, as stated by their logistics chief. This includes equipment left behind by the Americans after their withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Saberi noted the Taliban's current use of remaining American weapons and equipment for border protection. He expressed satisfaction with the functionality of these American weapons.

Saberi asserted the Taliban's capability to protect borders with their current arsenal fully.

Despite not being formally recognized by Russia, the Taliban maintains extensive political relations with the country.

Amidst these challenges, the Taliban regime faces significant obstacles on the international stage, including sanctions imposed by Western powers and the broader international community.

These sanctions reflect concerns over human rights violations, particularly concerning women's rights, and the need for the Taliban to form an inclusive government that respects diversity within Afghanistan.

Furthermore, international reluctance to formally recognize the Taliban government is compounded by ongoing issues related to combating cross-border terrorism. These multifaceted challenges underscore the complexities the Taliban must navigate to gain broader acceptance and legitimacy on the global stage.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram