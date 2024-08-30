Techment Technology Partners With Oracle To Accelerate Cloud-Driven Business Transformation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhilai, Aug 30, 2024 – Techment Technology, a leading software solutions provider, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Oracle, a global leader in cloud technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Techment's mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge cloud solutions that drive innovation, scalability, and efficiency.

As an Oracle Partner, Techment is now equipped to deliver a wide range of integrated solutions designed to help businesses unlock the full potential of the cloud. Leveraging Oracle's premier data solutions and Techment's expertise in cloud transformation, data modernization, this partnership aims to provide clients with resilient, scalable, and cost-effective cloud infrastructure tailored to meet the demands of today's dynamic business landscape.

“Our partnership with Oracle represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering world-class technology solutions that address the complex challenges faced by modern businesses,” said Manish Agrawal, CEO of Techment Technology.“By combining Oracle's robust cloud infrastructure with Techment's innovative approach, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys and achieve their business objectives more efficiently.”

Key services offered through this partnership include:

Migration: Efficiently migrate workloads and native data to Oracle Cloud.

Streaming: Real-time processing of IoT data, data lake ingestion, and event-driven architecture.

Analytics & BI: Data preparation, visualization, and comprehensive reporting tools.

Data Integration: Leverage autonomous databases and Oracle Data Integrator for seamless integration.

AI/ML: Utilize OCI AI services, Oracle Database ML, Heatwave AutoML, and OCI Data Science for advanced machine learning applications.

OCI Generative AI: Employ pre-trained foundation models for embedding and text generation and customize models to meet your specific needs.



Through this collaboration, Techment and Oracle are committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to innovate and thrive. Clients can expect to see a significant reduction in data platform costs, improved total cost of ownership (TCO), and enhanced productivity through embedded Generative AI features.



Techment Technology will showcase its offerings at the upcoming Oracle Cloud World 2024, held from September 9th to 12th in Las Vegas.



For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please visit Techment's website.

Company :-Techment

User :- Techment technology

Email :...

Phone :-918889833444

Mobile:- 918889833444

Url :-