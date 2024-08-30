Reactions To Zakia Khudadadi's Paralympic Bronze Medal Win

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Several domestic and international organizations have hailed Zakia Khudadadi's victory at the Paralympic Games as historic and a testament to women's resilience in the face of fear and ignorance.

Zakia Khudadadi, a Parataekwondo and refugee team member, secured her first Paralympic medal during the Paris Paralympic Games on Thursday. She claimed bronze after defeating from Cuba and Turkey.

The UN Refugee Agency congratulated Zakia Khudadadi, describing her achievement as“a testament to the incredible power of in transforming lives.”

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, also lauded Khudadadi's victory on his Twitter page, calling it“exciting” and stating that it“carries a message of hope and empowerment for millions of refugee women.”

Human Rights Watch described this victory as historic for Afghanistan's women, noting that it came just days after the Taliban announced new restrictions against women.

The Taliban has banned women from sports and responded cautiously to Khudadadi's victory, allowing women only limited roles such as teaching and nursing.

Zakia Khudadadi's achievement at the Paralympics stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment for Afghanistan's women amidst ongoing challenges and restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Her victory symbolizes resilience and determination in the face of adversity, resonating both nationally and internationally.

